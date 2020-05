The Rolling Stones estrenan su propia serie en YouTube

View this post on Instagram

The Rolling Stones have just announced ‘Extra Licks’ – a series of special past performances that will be streaming worldwide, every Sunday exclusively on YouTube! Starting this Sunday May 03 at 8pm BST / 12pm PT / 3pm ET, the six-part weekly series will feature bonus footage from some of the band’s most memorable concerts around the world, available digitally for the first time! Set a reminder for the premiere on the Stones official YouTube channel. #therollingstones #StayHome & rock #WithMe #ExtraLicks