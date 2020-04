Hombre maneja 24 horas en bicicleta estacionaria y rompe Récord Guinness

@Tsams94 – NEW @GWR HOLDER!!! ⁣

⁣After 24hrs in the saddle, and MANY dark moments, Travis broke the existing World Record of longest @GoZwift distance ridden in 24hrs set at 988.78km – coming in at 1008km!!!!!! ⁣

⁣

Teammates were with him every KM – what a moment. SO proud ???? pic.twitter.com/gigN0emgNc