Mujer se pone un casco de Buzz Lightyear para ir a la tienda durante la cuarentena

Thank you for all the laughs and shares of the 1st video! It really made my heart smile ❤️ For those who wanted to see inside the store, here you go ???? Also, don’t tell Chef about the bread comment, he’ll take back my degree for sure ???? Stay HOME or stay PROTECTED! The air could be TOXIC!*This video is exclusively managed by Kennedy News and media. To license or use in a commercial player please contact ‪news@kennedynews.co.uk.‬