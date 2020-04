Emma Watson: La joven estrella de Harry Potter cumple 30 años de edad

View this post on Instagram

Steve has been my mentor and friend since we made his first book, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, into a film together. He gave me the great honour of being 'Sam' – one of the coolest girls ever captured on celluloid – and also one of the best summers of my life as well as my favourite movie-making experience ever. Since then, wherever we are in the world, in a good year I'll hope to see Steve four or five times. We mostly get food. At dinners with Steve I always end up asking the waiter for a pen, or being sat in the dark furiously scratching away at my phone trying not to miss… What exactly was it he said? How precisely did he phrase it?!!! When I called him after reading this [new] book one of the first things I said was that I was so relieved I didn’t have to spend our dinners together decimating table spreads, napkins, the backs of receipts and hoping my phone doesn't die anymore. Because this book contains so many of the ideas I have wanted to make sure I never forgot… And hoped that the world might get to know. Like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the book says that no matter how dark the places you have been or the things you have seen, there's an undeniable road map. No-one and nothing and no-where is beyond redemption… Except maybe "the nice man" but we will have to wait for the second book to know the truth… What is hilarious and laugh out loud genius is that he seems to have disguised all this wisdom in an entertaining zombie thriller movie… In true Steve Chbosky style he gives you the bran and the donut. Spiritual enlightenment AND Spielberg-esque horror movie thriller. I don't know how he did it. But he did it. It's a masterpiece. The profundity of Milton that's actually page-turning. I'm so proud of my friend. X Full interview available on IGTV! ~